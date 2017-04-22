Amanda Knox Considered Suicide In Jail!

Life in an Italian prison was so bad for Amanda Knox, she considered killing herself, Starmagazine.com has learned.

Star readers remember that Knox was an American exchange student living in Italy, when she and her boyfriend were arrested in the death of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, whose bloody and lifeless body was discovered in the home they shared.

Knox immediately declared her innocence, but she was quickly arrested, and would spend nearly the next four years trapped behind bars.

“Amanda told me that she considered suicide in prison, she was so distraught,” Former television reporter Linda Byron says on the upcoming REELZ special Scandal Made Me Famous: Amanda Knox. “She believed she had no hope.”

Knox was accused of killing Kercher during a bizarre sex game, and during the investigation, officials humiliated her by leaking all sorts of sordid secrets to the international press.

“Because the prosecution was going with this sex game gone wrong theory, the European media was giving all these tips about her sex life, and they would exaggerate and embellish them and turn it into this tawdry soap opera,” said Steve Helling, Senior Crime Reporter for People.

It also seemed prosecutors were targeting her specifically.

“Amanda’s supporters claim that these charges are based on the Italian justice system’s hatred of a young, pretty, American girl who likes to party and have sex,” Helling added.

U.S. experts continued to argue that evidence at the crime scene could prove she was innocent. A series of appeals followed, until Italy’s highest court finally freed Knox, for good, in 2015.

“She was young, she was doing all kinds of fun new things,” friend Anne Bremmer explains. “But she never in a million years thought that would be probable cause for murder.”

So if she didn't kill her roommate, who did? And what will Amanda's legacy be?