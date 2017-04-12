STAR Pays for Scoops!

Downward Spiral?

Amanda Bynes Spotted With ‘Self Inflicted Marks’ On Wrist

An eyewitness said ‘they definitely look like they’re from a razor blade or knife.”

By ,

Last April, Amanda Bynes’ attorney Tamar Arminak painted a rosy picture of the troubled starlet’s life and prognosis. But a lot can change in a year: The fragile actress was recently photographed with what appeared to be self-inflected cut marks on her arm.

“Hopefully they’re older scars, but they definitely look like they’re from a razor blade or knife,” remarked a witness. “They were too uniform to be accidental.” After struggling publicly with what appeared to be mental illness or substance abuse — her mother, Lynn, denied that Amanda was suffering from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or any kind of drug and alcohol problem — the former child star

Seemed to turn her life around with the assistance of her live-in life coach, Joy Stevens, Who even shadows the actress at her classes at L.A.’s Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM).

