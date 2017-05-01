Alex Rodriguez Tightly Holds Singer's Hand After Spending Time With His Ex

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Lopez reunited with her former hunky baseball player on Sunday night.

The 47-year-old diva was spotted hand-in-hand with Alex Rodriguez, 41, as they left Cipriani in New York City on April 30.

According to previous reports, the duo was separated over the weekend while A-Rod met up with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, to celebrate their daughter Ella‘s ninth birthday.

#BirthdayGirl A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Apr 29, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

However, the lovebirds appear to be going strong since they went public with their romance two months ago. Is marriage next?

Watch the video above to see how they respond to the buzz!

Do you think A-Rod and J.Lo will last? Tell us your thoughts below!