Aging Elton John Poised To Quit Music Industry

ROCKER Elton John admits his days are numbered and he’s on the verge of calling it quits! “You’re only as old as you feel inside,” says the 70-year-old Rocket Man singer. But he confesses, “There are days when I am not feeling as physically good as I could.” Elton says husband David Furnish and their boys — Zachary and Elijah— Have changed his life for the better, and he wants to share his last days with them.

“There will come a time when I will want to stop touring,” reveals Elton. “Maybe I want to have more time with my boys. … There will be a decision made in the next six months probably.” The rocker won’t vanish entirely — he’s curating a collection of his most outrageous outfits!