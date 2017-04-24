Adele: ‘I Don’t Know If I Will Ever Tour Again’

The newly pregnant superstar is set to ditch a billion-dollar touring career to be a stay-at-home mom and sing lullabies full time, sources told STAR. “It’s all going according to plan. Adele has been getting ready for this for months. She mapped it out on her calendar and she couldn’t be more excited,” squealed a pal. But Adele has found it hard to conceal she’s in the family way.

The “Rumor Has It” singer posted a snap on her social media that showed her cradling her baby bump while backstage at a concert in Sydney, Australia. “This was her playful way of letting people in on her happy news,” dished an insider.

She publicly changed her career tune during a March concert in New Zealand by announcing, “I don’t know if I will ever tour again.” Now the overjoyed singer is in the pink and hoping for a little girl!