Inside Adam Levine's Swanky $5.4 Million NYC Penthouse

This week on At Home With Star we’re checking out one of swankiest properties that sold in 2016. Adam Levine listed his New York City penthouse while he and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, were awaiting the birth of their daughter.

The trendy SoHo loft was listed at $5.4 million and sold in no time. It has 2,800 sq feet and features one crazy large mater bedroom.

Adam took down all the walls for a completely open-concept floor plan. The apartment also has exposed brick walls and arches, 13-foot ceilings and huge windows that overlook Greene St.