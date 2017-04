Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Abby Lee Miller recently underwent gastric sleeve surgery and shed 80 percent of her stomach! The Dance Moms star sits down with Dr. Michael Russo to discuss her results and questions if she made the right decision.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!