'Dance Moms' Star Maddie Ziegler Writing Tell-All Book

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is facing up to 30 months in prison but her biggest worry might be Maddie Ziegler’s upcoming tell-all book.

Maddie’s memoir, The Maddie Diaries, will expose the dancer’s experience on the Lifetime show.

The book will be released in March and the 14-year-old will “answer her fans’ burning questions with wise advice she’s learned on her journey.”

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Abby pled guilty for not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets.