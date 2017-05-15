Abby Lee Miller Is STILL Not Taking The Blame For Her Prison Sentence

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Abby Lee Miller is trying to live it up before she checks in to serve her prison sentence in the next month and a half.

The 50-year-old Dance Moms star was caught arriving at The Abbey Nightclub on May 14 where she tells all about her looming jail time for bankruptcy fraud.

“When you’re talking about an FBI agent and he can’t tell whether it’s net or gross, the money that’s in a bank account, they had all my information, they could do whatever they wanted. Why didn’t they look at all the other people that came back on the plane? Why didn’t they look at their bank accounts and see if they had any foreign currency deposits?” she fumed during the interview on Sunday.

As Star reported, Dancing With The Stars dancer Cheryl Burke has stepped in to run the reality show following Abby’s shocking exit in March — two months before she knew whether she’d face jail time.

“For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award-winning routines, themes and costuming — to no avail!” Abby exploded in a social media post in March.

