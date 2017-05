Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Abby Lee Miller is pleading with a federal judge to to allow her to make TV appearances before heading to prison.

As readers know, Miller was sentenced to serve one year and one day in prison on May 9th for committing bankruptcy fraud but the Dance Moms star begged to be allowed to do multiple TV interviews before she gets locked up!

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!