'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Leaves Show — Cheryl Burke Steps In

The diva of “Dance Moms” is shuffling off and being replaced by “Dancing with the Stars” hoofer Cheryl Burke! Abby Lee Miller walked away from the popular reality series after accusing producers of disrespect. “For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award-winning routines, themes and costuming — to no avail!” wrote Abby. Abby still potentially faces 30 months behind bars for concealing unreported cash. Cheryl started her “Stars” career in 2005.