Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Abby Lee will soon learn her fate after being indicated on fraud charges. RadarOnline.com can reveal what will be discussed in the Dance Moms star first day of sentencing.

According to court filling, Miller argued that her intended loss of $356,466.52 listed in her bankruptcy petition is “erroneous.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!