Aaron Rodgers & Olivia Munn Split After 3 Years Together

Olivia Munn and NFL star Aaron Rodgers have ended their three-year relationship.

People magazine confirmed the split. A source revealed the couple “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

Meanwhile, just two months ago rumors started up about the couple being engaged after Olivia was spotted wearing a ring on an important finger.

The past year was a little rocky for Aaron after his family drama was shared publicly when his younger brother Jordan talked about a feud while competing for Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher’s heart.

Many fans blamed Olivia for Aaron reportedly not speaking to his family but he always defended her.

