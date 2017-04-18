Olivia Munn Seen For The First Time Since Aaron Rodgers Dumped Her

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Olivia Munn is stepping out after her “devastating” breakup from Aaron Rodgers earlier this month. She was spotted hiding behind her shades as she departed on a flight out of Los Angeles.

As Star reported, the Green Bay Packers quarterback dumped Olivia after dating since 2014.

“She is devastated,” a source told Us Weekly. “She hopes they can work things out and get back together.”

But according to previous reports, the Newsroom actress, 36, and Aaron, 33, have been facing problems in their relationship for quite some time — specifically with how his family believed she was too “controlling.”

“Olivia knew that the relationship was on the rocks the past few months,” another inside told E! News. “It didn’t feel good anymore, and they should have split up a few months ago. They were holding on to this idea of their relationship, even though they knew a breakup was bound to happen.”

