Football star Aaron Rodgers is caught up in a complicated family feud but is his girlfriend, Olivia Munn, making matters worse?

It all started when Aaron’s dad admitted that he hasn’t spoken to his son in two years. He told The New York Times, “Fame can change things.”

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that Aaron changed when he started Olivia. The insider explained, “His family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons.”