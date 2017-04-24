Aaron Hernandez's Alleged Prison Lover Revealed

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Family and friends of Aaron Hernandez are gathering today to say their farewells to the former NFL player during a private funeral in Bristol, Connecticut.

Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, was found dead hanging from a bed sheet in his prison cell last Wednesday morning, leaving three suicide notes behind.

DailyMail can confirm, the mystery prisoner who Hernandez wrote to, in addition to his fiancé and daughter, was Kyle Kennedy, a 22-year-old man jailed for knife point robbery.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!