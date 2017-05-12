Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Doubts He Committed Suicide In Prison

Former NFL and convicted murderer, Aaron Hernandez, was found dead inside his prison cell on April 19, 2017. According to reports, he hanged himself in his jail cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts.

For the first time since his death, Aaron’s fiancée and mother of his daughter, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, sat down for an exclusive interview with Dr. Phil to explain how she isn’t convinced Aaron committed suicide.

“He was very positive, so excited to come home,” she explained. “I spoke to him the night before and he was so, ‘Daddy’s going to be home,’ and ‘I can’t wait to sleep in the bed with you guys, and I can’t wait to just hold you and love you.’ There was no indication at all of such events.”