Aaron Hernandez’ Attorney ‘Shocked & Surprised’ By His ‘Untimely’ Death

Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell on April 19. He appeared to have hung himself with his bed sheets.

The disgraced NFL star was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in 2015.

Hernandez’ attorney released a statement to RadarOnline.com about the former athlete’s death.

It reads: The family and legal team is shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron’s death. There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible. Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence.

And continues, “Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death. We request that authorities conduct a transparent and thorough investigation.”

