You’ve Got To See Khole's Obscene Birthday Gift To Her 62-Year-Old Mom

On Sunday, Kris Jenner
celebrated her 62nd birthday and her daughters made sure their momager felt the love through their obligatory birthday posts.
The Keeping up With the Kardashians matriarch has her plate full managing her five successful daughters, and sometimes they are not the easiest bunch to deal with, but on her special day each of the girls paid homage to their mother with heartfelt messages.
And in her “own special way” the reality star expressed her love with an obscene gift. “Happy F*cking Birthday Mom,” read the Gold helium filled balloons arching across Kris’ stairwell.
The birthday girl shared a picture of the decorative gift to twitter writing, “At the end of the day, she really does love me!!!!! Thank you @KhloeKardashian for loving me in your own special and precious way!!!”
Kim
commented on the pic, saying “wtf is this sheep doing over here” and posted a zoomed in version of the flick, where a sheep was pictured in the bottom left corner.
While some fans found Khloe’s word choice for the balloons, humorous and sweet others did not.
One fan responded saying, “Your girls are so disrespectful, they have no scruples."
Meanwhile, On Instagram the soon-to-be mom took a different approach for sharing her affection, posting a collection of pictures of her mother.
The caption read: “Happy birthday mama!! You truly are a superhero in my eyes, everything that you do, all the people you take care of and make sure are ok daily, the boss moves you make! I can’t fathom how you do it all and still manage to look so f—fabulous!”
Continued Khloé, “If I get to be an ounce of who you are then I will be proud of myself!! I love you madly mom! Today and everyday you are Queen of the world bring on the martinis.”