Last night, the Harper’s Bazaar’s Women of the Year Awards—an annual event to celebrate women in style—took place at the Claridge’s Hotel in London.
Check Out The Women Honored At The Harper’s Bazaar’s Women Of The Year Awards
Red carpet glamor was undeniable as the stylish ladies being honored attended the star-studded affair.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Among those honored was Spice Girl turned fashion designer, Victoria Beckham, who wore a Victorian blouse and pastel yellow trousers, both from her Victoria Beckham SS18 collection. She was awarded British Brand of the Year.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Molly Goddard won the Breakthrough Designer prize. Her tulle gowns have become a Rihannafavorite. The influential singer, often noted for her fashion-forward looks, wore dresses by the designer on several occasions, including the launch of her new beauty line, Fenty.
Photo credit: Getty Images
With no shortage of full-figured confidence, a sparkling Ashley Graham secured the Model of the Year Award, wearing a see-through dress adorned with crystals by Marina Rinaldi.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Also embellished in jewels was model and activist Adwoa Aboah. She took home the Role Model Award for her women empowerment efforts through “Gurl Talk.” She wore a yellow dress and bomber jacket from the Coach collection.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Oscar-winning actress Kate Winsletwore an A-line black wrap dress by Dior. She won the British actress of the Year Award and presented Jodi Fosterwith the Inspiration Award.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Jodi was elegant, wearing a floor length shimmering navy blue dress.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Actress Carey Mulligan, wearing an off the shoulder Erdem dress, secured the Philanthropist Award.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Winner of the Writer of the Year award, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, wore a red lace trimmed polka dot dress.
Photo credit: Getty Images
And the Women of the Year award went to Ruth Negga,who wore cigarette trousers and an embroidered Louis Vuitton dress coat.
