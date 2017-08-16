STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Victoria Secret models naked topless cowgirls

Sexy Cowgirls!

Victoria's Secret Photo Shoot Gets Down & Dirty

See models Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel pose naked with horses.

By ,

Victoria Secret models naked topless cowgirls

Credit: MEGA

View gallery 9
Victoria's Secret Photo Shoot Gets Down & Dirty
1 of 9
Victoria's Secret models got a little raunchy in their recent photo shoot. Click through our gallery to see models Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Josephine Skriver, and Alessandra Ambrosio pose naked with horses.

Photo credit: MEGA

Alessandra looked super sexy dressed as a cowgirl. She wore black lingerie with a cowboy hat, boots and a cape for the photo shoot.

Photo credit: MEGA

Adriana showed off her perfect body in sexy black underwear, with rhinestones all over it. She donned chaps to complete the Western look.

Photo credit: MEGA

The model showed off her butt for the photo shoot.

Photo credit: MEGA

Candice posed in brown leather chaps and a pink bra for the racy photo shoot.

Photo credit: MEGA

The Angels were flown out to the location in Aspen, Colorado and immersed themselves in nature.

Photo credit: MEGA

The models also posed with horses for the cowboy-themed shoot.

Photo credit: MEGA

Josephine wasn't afraid to let it all hang out as she got topless for some of the photos.

Photo credit: MEGA

What do you think of the sexy photo shoot? Tweet us at @Star_News!

Photo credit: MEGA

Filed under: , , ,
Comments