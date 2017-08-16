Victoria's Secret Photo Shoot Gets Down & Dirty

Alessandra looked super sexy dressed as a cowgirl. She wore black lingerie with a cowboy hat, boots and a cape for the photo shoot.
Adriana showed off her perfect body in sexy black underwear, with rhinestones all over it. She donned chaps to complete the Western look.
The model showed off her butt for the photo shoot.
Candice posed in brown leather chaps and a pink bra for the racy photo shoot.
The Angels were flown out to the location in Aspen, Colorado and immersed themselves in nature.
The models also posed with horses for the cowboy-themed shoot.
Josephine wasn't afraid to let it all hang out as she got topless for some of the photos.
