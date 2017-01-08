Totally Topless! Heidi Klum Bares All During Her Beach Vacation!
Heidi Klum is really enjoying the freedom of a vacation!
The former model was spotted going topless on her Miami, FL, hotel balcony Saturday and didn’t seem to care who was looking.
While Heidi was giving everyone quite the view, she was busy checking out her boyfriend Vito Schnabel on the beach.
Even though she’s had four children, you’d never be able to guess it from that body!
Heidi managed to cover up her head with a baseball cap—seems she’s more concerned with covering her eyes than the rest of herself.
The heat must have just been too much to handle!
