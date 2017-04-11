Tori Spelling Spotted For First Time Since Giving Birth AGAIN — Shopping!
The actress splashes cash despite her and Dean McDermott’s multiple money wars.
1 of 8
FameFly
FameFly
Tori Spelling refuses to put her credit cards away, even though she's facing multiple lawsuits for missing payments. Keep clicking through to see her first photos since giving birth to baby number five one month ago.
FameFly
FameFly
The former 90210 actress was spotted burning through more cash on April 9, just two weeks after Dean McDermott's ex-wife threatened to take him to court for not paying $110,000 in child support. The case was finally settled out of court, where Dean is now on a payment plan until he reaches the amount they agreed she should be paid.
FameFly
FameFly
Their recent money trouble is nothing new for the couple. In 2016, Dean and Tori were slapped with a $259,108.23 tax lien.
FameFly
FameFly
Later, the IRS hit them again with a second lien tallying up to $707,487.30 in unpaid taxes.
FameFly
FameFly
And that's not even skimming the surface! By October, American Express filed a lawsuit demanding they pay $87,594.55 for an American Express Platinum credit card.
FameFly
FameFly
But their financial woes didn't seem to stop them from throwing Tori a $40,000 baby shower just weeks before they welcomed their fifth child.
FameFly
FameFly
Dean and Tori share five kids together: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, Finn, 4, and 1-month-old, Beau — plus Dean's other son, Jack, 18.
FameFly
FameFly
As Star previously reported, Dean and Tori blew through their $18 million fortune from her father in eight years on their lavish lifestyle.
X
Comments