Meet Tori Spelling's Newborn Son Beau

Tori Spelling is a happy Mom after giving birth to her fifth child, Beau Dean McDermott, in early March.

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum posed with her bundle of joy for a photoshoot with EdiTORIal.

“Our other four kids are at an age now that having a newborn in the house feels like a completely different experience,” Spelling told Us Weekly. “Because the others are 10, 8, 5 and 4, it feels like I am seeing the whole experience now through their eyes."

Tori also opened up about how she was able to repair her marriage with her husband of 11 years, Dean McDermott, after a cheating scandal in December 2013.

“We had both taken the ease of our relationship for granted. We both realize now that relationships and marriage take work. You get out of it what you put into it. We love each other so much though. We are willing to put in that work.”