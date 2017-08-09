See The Top 10 Worst Celebrity Wax Figures

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Who's That?

Click through to see how different they look from the stars in real life!

By ,

Credit: Getty Images

1 of 11
From Kim Kardashian to Justin Bieber - take a look into Madame Tussauds' WORST celebrity wax figures ever!

Photo credit: Getty Images

It seems like the only thing Kim K and her wax figure have in common is the outfit! The reality star visited Madame Tussauds in New York City for the unveiling of her wax figure in 2010.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Colorblind? The hair on Taylor Swift's wax figure is the complete wrong shade! The wax figure was on display during the launch of an interactive music experience exhibition at Madame Tussauds in 2014.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio's wax figure looks completely fake on display in Madame Tussauds in London.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Wrong! The Biebs wax figure, which is on display in Madame Tussauds in Berlin, looks a little too shiny!

Photo credit: Getty Images

Nice try! Madame Tussauds celebrated the opening of Britney Spears' show in Las Vegas by unveiling her newly styled wax figure on April 14, 2017.

Photo credit: Getty Images

You can barely recognize Adele's wax figure, which Madame Tussauds revealed to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday official celebration.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Twlight actor, Robert Pattinson's wax figure looks unreal on display at Madame Tussauds London.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The members of boy band, One Direction - Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Harry Styles - aren't up to par at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood.

Photo credit: Getty Images

We can barely recognize actress, Emma Watson, at Madame Tussauds London!

Photo credit: Getty Images

Who's that? Brad Pitt's wax figure on display in Madame Tussauds Berlin looks like the actor got some bad plastic surgery.

Photo credit: Getty Images

