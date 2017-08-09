Who's That? See The Top 10 Worst Celebrity Wax Figures Click through to see how different they look from the stars in real life! By Lillie Gissen, August 9, 2017 Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: Getty ImagesView gallery 11 See The Top 10 Worst Celebrity Wax Figures 1 of 11 1 of 11From Kim Kardashian to Justin Bieber - take a look into Madame Tussauds' WORST celebrity wax figures ever!Photo credit: Getty Images2 of 11It seems like the only thing Kim K and her wax figure have in common is the outfit! The reality star visited Madame Tussauds in New York City for the unveiling of her wax figure in 2010.Photo credit: Getty Images3 of 11Colorblind? The hair on Taylor Swift's wax figure is the complete wrong shade! The wax figure was on display during the launch of an interactive music experience exhibition at Madame Tussauds in 2014.Photo credit: Getty Images4 of 11Leonardo DiCaprio's wax figure looks completely fake on display in Madame Tussauds in London.Photo credit: Getty Images 5 of 11Wrong! The Biebs wax figure, which is on display in Madame Tussauds in Berlin, looks a little too shiny!Photo credit: Getty Images6 of 11Nice try! Madame Tussauds celebrated the opening of Britney Spears' show in Las Vegas by unveiling her newly styled wax figure on April 14, 2017.Photo credit: Getty Images 7 of 11You can barely recognize Adele's wax figure, which Madame Tussauds revealed to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday official celebration.Photo credit: Getty Images8 of 11Twlight actor, Robert Pattinson's wax figure looks unreal on display at Madame Tussauds London.Photo credit: Getty Images 9 of 11The members of boy band, One Direction - Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Harry Styles - aren't up to par at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood.Photo credit: Getty Images10 of 11We can barely recognize actress, Emma Watson, at Madame Tussauds London!Photo credit: Getty Images 11 of 11Who's that? Brad Pitt's wax figure on display in Madame Tussauds Berlin looks like the actor got some bad plastic surgery.Photo credit: Getty Images Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) From Kim Kardashian to Justin Bieber - take a look into Madame Tussauds' WORST celebrity wax figures ever!Photo credit: Getty ImagesIt seems like the only thing Kim K and her wax figure have in common is the outfit! The reality star visited Madame Tussauds in New York City for the unveiling of her wax figure in 2010.Photo credit: Getty ImagesColorblind? The hair on Taylor Swift's wax figure is the complete wrong shade! The wax figure was on display during the launch of an interactive music experience exhibition at Madame Tussauds in 2014.Photo credit: Getty ImagesLeonardo DiCaprio's wax figure looks completely fake on display in Madame Tussauds in London.Photo credit: Getty ImagesWrong! The Biebs wax figure, which is on display in Madame Tussauds in Berlin, looks a little too shiny!Photo credit: Getty ImagesNice try! Madame Tussauds celebrated the opening of Britney Spears' show in Las Vegas by unveiling her newly styled wax figure on April 14, 2017.Photo credit: Getty ImagesYou can barely recognize Adele's wax figure, which Madame Tussauds revealed to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday official celebration.Photo credit: Getty ImagesTwlight actor, Robert Pattinson's wax figure looks unreal on display at Madame Tussauds London.Photo credit: Getty ImagesThe members of boy band, One Direction - Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Harry Styles - aren't up to par at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood.Photo credit: Getty ImagesWe can barely recognize actress, Emma Watson, at Madame Tussauds London!Photo credit: Getty ImagesWho's that? Brad Pitt's wax figure on display in Madame Tussauds Berlin looks like the actor got some bad plastic surgery.Photo credit: Getty Images Comments