Taylor Swift’s New Music Video Has Fans Playing Detective

T Swift fans are on the job, as they piece together the meaning behind the images and themes found in Taylor Swift ’s new video “… Ready For It.”

Taylor often writes about lovers in her songs and her opening lyrics, “knew he was a killer first time I saw him,” appears to be a nod to the first time they met.

The futuristic inspired music video appears to be peppered with evidence and perhaps a bit of insight into the singer’s internal struggles.

In a battle with herself, one side of Taylor, clad in black, a hooded leather cape, over-the-knee boots and an air of mystery, faces a barren Taylor, nude, soft haired with lightening running through her veins, destroys the ladder.

“…Ready For It?” is the first promotional single from Taylor Swift’s sixth album, reputation and the newly released music video has garnered questions and the trending hastag, #ReadyForItMusicVideo.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Amongst the references to Joe and her in-house war, fans also spotted secret messages on the wall written in Chinese calligraphy as well as a snake reference, thought to be a jab atand

Fans may remember Taylor Swift’s feud with Kim, after the reality star defended her husband Mr. West’s song “Famous,” specifically the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b**** famous.”

The song brought back memories of the notorious VMAs incident and while many were quick to defend Taylor at the time, audio was later released exonerated the rapper , proving he actually got permission from Taylor for the song. Following the incident the reality star had to ban commenters from using the snake emoji on her Instagram account.