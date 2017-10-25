STAR Pays for Scoops!

Keeping The Faith

Tamar Braxton Says ‘I Want To Be Ship Wrecked For Jesus’ Amid Divorce Reports

The singer posted an emotional sermon on Instagram.

By ,

“I want to be shipped wrecked for Jesus.”
Seeking refuge and spiritual guidance, Tamar Braxton posted a clip of an emotional sermon to Instagram on Wednesday, amid reports that the singer has filed for divorce from her allegedly abusive husband, Vincent Herbert –A sad “ship wreck.”
“Strip me down from relationships that don’t have your fragrance on it, opportunities that don’t look like you, take it away from me,” the sermon continues.
The Love and War singer and her estranged husband have had a rocky 9-year long relationship, marred with domestic disputes, financial woes, and career lows.

As readers know, police were called when things turned physical at the Ritz Carlton on August 22, 2016. Reports claimed that during an argument, a vicious Vince bit Tamar so hard on her hand he drew blood.

And last summer, Tamar was fired last spring from her hosting job on The Real, and sources say that a controlling Vince, who is also her manager, was responsible for her downfall on the talk show.

“If it means I have to get a second job, it’s ok because I want to be ship wrecked,” The preacher declares.
At the time of the incident, Tamar posted a cryptic message to her Instagram account, claiming that someone close to her had betrayed her.
“And I believe that if I am ship wrecked just for a moment it is only so that I can be prepared to sore in the next dimension.”
While the 40-year-old, singer may see her divorce as a “ship wreck” she seems to be comforted in her faith, knowing that she will find her “glory” captioning the video: “Dear God… I’m ready.”

Fans offered overwhelming support in her comments.

