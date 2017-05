The A-Listers Come Out To Celebrate Fashion Brand Janie And Jack!

Michael Simon/StarTraks

Inspired by special moments shared between mother and child, and in celebration of Janie and Jack’s 15th anniversary, J&J captures the effortless spirit of the California coast, with styles including feminine frills and tasseled hemlines. Standout pieces include eyelet dresses and sleeveless tops for women, as well as striped rompers, tank dresses, shorts and polo shirts for children. Pieces are available for purchase now, online at JanieandJack.com, and in select Janie and Jack stores.