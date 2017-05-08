The A-Listers Come Out To Celebrate Fashion Brand Janie And Jack!

1 of 7

This past weekend, coveted children's fashion brand, Janie and Jack, celebrated their exclusive capsule collection, J&J - the brand's first foray into women's wear with coordinating looks for boys, girls and baby. Outfitted in looks by J&J, families enjoyed a picture perfect afternoon at the Janie and Jack Portrait Studio at The Grove, just in time for Mother's Day.

Guests included Vanessa and Nick Lachey with children Camden and Brooklyn.

Tia Mowry and son Creed came out too looking adorable.

And Alison Sweeney and daughter, Megan clearly enjoyed themselves!

To capture the moment, and their coordinating J&J family looks, guests received custom family portraits shot by celebrity photographer, Carlos Eric Lopez.

Additional notables included Dania Ramirez and twins John Aether and Gaia, Founder of The Chriselle Factor, Chriselle Lim and daughter Chloe, child actresses, Layla and Emelia Golfieri, and more.