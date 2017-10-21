Star Shots: David Beckham, Gigi Hadid & More Celebs

Rosario Dawson attends a breakfast event for SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, a daytime vitamin C serum that provides environmental protection, lightens lines, firms skin and brightens your complexion.

Mother of four Brooke Burke-Charvet checks out The Modern Mother’s Handbook—a rumored favorite of Princess Kate’s—to get some no-nonsense parenting advise.

Pitbull and Victor Cruz at the Daniel E. Straus & CareOne Starry Night Masquerade Photo credit: Getty Images

Lucy Hale was spotted at STUDEO Vancouver getting a sweat in with her co-stars. The cast took a break from filming the CW’s new TV show, “Life Sentence” to enjoy a group boxing workout in Vancouver. Gloves up! “Life Sentence” starwas spotted atgetting a sweat in with her co-stars. The cast took a break from filming the CW’s new TV show, “Life Sentence” to enjoy a group boxing workout in Vancouver. Photo credit: @LucyHale

Delilah Belle Hamlin looked casual in a black hoodie and 7 For All Mankind jeans Photo credit: BACKGRID

Bella Thorne was seen out in LA yesterday wearing her Image Du Image Printed Custom Crop Top Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jake Gyllenhaal, face of ETERNITY Calvin Klein, celebrates the new fragrance campaign at a private dinner in NYC Photo credit: © 2017 Sam Deitch/BFA.com

Songstress BELLSAINT was a knockout in Designer Charles & Ron for the premiere of Lionsgate's 'Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween' (which she co-wrote the theme song ‘Full Moon Tonight’) at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 in Los Angeles, California. The singers latest single ‘Landmines’ continues to climb the charts and she is set to film the music video in an exciting fashion collaboration announcing soon.

Jennifer Lopez heading into an early morning workout this morning in New York. Jennifer is wearing High Key sunglasses by Quay Australia. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Rosario Dawson attends The House of Peroni LA curated by St. Vincent Photo credit: Michael Simon

Actor Kevin Connolly and CEO of Rhonda's Kiss Charity, Kyle Stefanski attend An Evening with Rhonda's Kiss Charity at Beauty & Essex on October 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Actress/singer Juliette Lewis performs on stage with the Hellcat Saints at An Evening with Rhonda's Kiss Charity at Beauty & Essex on October 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert & Danny Masterson celebrated Halloween early on the set of their Netflix show, The Ranch. New episodes premiere on December 15.

Nicky Hilton showed off her growing baby bump in a Tolani top Photo credit: MEGA

Model Ava Capra with designer Yuling Hoo of Le Ciel Designs and Miss Universe Indonisia Elvira Devinamira stand next to designer Diana M Putri of Diana Couture at Los Angeles Fashion Week Presented by Art Hearts Fashion Photo credit: Getty Images

Actress Jeannie Mai photobombs designer Michael NGO at Los Angeles Fashion Week Presented by Art Hearts Fashion Photo credit: Getty Images

Best Home Fashion ’s faux fur pom pom throws are a celebrity nursery favorite. Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy have this particular style throw in their son’s nursery. Photo credit: best home fashion

Julianne Hough was spotted in Hollywood, CA sporting her Pop and Suki bag. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ciara loves to celebrate Halloween with Butterfinger Peanut Butter Cups Skulls

Confections of a Rockstar is a rock n roll themed bakery in Asbury Park loved by celebrities like Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. The bakery has designed cakes for Jenni’s wedding, and both of the ladies’ baby showers. Photo credit: Manny Carabel, MTC Photography

Nelly and T.I. at Rockwell Nightclub in Miami Beach on Saturday, October 14th, 2017. Photo credit: Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com

Wilmer Valderrama and Johnnie Walker welcome all new U.S. citizens outside of the naturalization ceremony in LA as part of Keep Walking America campaign. Photo credit: Michael Simon

Wilhelmina model Mariana Downing stopped by Juice Lab Cafe in Miami to get her favorite pomegranate tea between photo shoots.

Gina Rodriguez and Stella Artois joined forces to launch Gina’s new “ Golden Globe-winning actressandjoined forces to launch Gina’s new “ My Home is Your Home” for a first look into her first Los Angeles home as she shares thoughtful hosting details with friends and family.

Wellness expert, Hilaria Baldwin and her daughter Carmen dress up together! With the holidays and picture-perfect celebrations approaching, children’s fashion brand, Janie and Jack, has released a new Holiday capsule in their limited edition women’s line J&J, with coordinating looks for girls and boys fit for all seasonal festivities! To celebrate, Janie and Jack has debuted an exclusive video campaign, entitled Me and Mommy, moderated by author, nutritionist and mother, Daphne Oz.

Model River Viiperi enjoys a signature Rémy Martin Sidecar cocktail next to the newly released limited-edition blend, Carte Blanche Merpins á Baptiste Loiseau, launching holiday 2017 at $500 per bottle

MTV’s newly announced ‘The Challenge’ Star Ariane Andrew spotted looking every inch the street style superstar at the Meet the Plug launch for new men’s fashion startup Style Plug at Henry Duarte’s Drop City Boutique/Showroom w Co- Founders Zacharias Smith & Marcus Mitchell. Style Plug is a contemporary men's streetwear subscription service that plans to fully launch its services in early 2018. Photo credit: Yoshi Uemura/36 Neex

Former Million Dollar Listing LA star Chad Rogers indulges in an epic cheat day – while showing off a totally ripped six pack – at the Viceroy L'ermitage in Beverly Hills. Photo credit: Benjamin Smith

TV personality La La Anthony and singer Naturi Naughton attends VH1 Save The Music 20th Anniversary Gala at SIR Stage37 on October 16, 2017 in New York City.

DJ Khaled accepts an award onstage at VH1 Save The Music 20th Anniversary Gala at SIR Stage37 on October 16, 2017 in New York City.

Wyclef Jean sings to Queen Latifah at VH1 Save The Music 20th Anniversary Gala at SIR Stage37 on October 16, 2017 in New York City.

Julianne Moore in John Hardy’s iconic Reversible Classic Chain bracelets, beloved by other celebrities such as Zendaya, Olivia Wilde, Emma Watson, Kate Hudson and more! She is pictured stacking the handcrafted Balinese bracelets behind the scenes on the set of a photoshoot for the brand.

WE TV's personality from "L.A. Hair" Anthony Pazos, glams up RHOC star Gretchen Rossi before a Gucci inspired magazine shoot for Gretchen Christine new purse collection 2017.

Liev Schreiber attended yesterday's NY Jets Game.

Kate Hudson and producer Jeffrey Katzenberg celebrate the eighth annual amfAR Los Angeles Gala with Belvedere Vodka on Friday October 13, 2017

Joe Isidori, the Michelin star chef/owner of Black Tap restaurants in New York City, traveled to Nashville to prepare CrazyShakes and an All-American burger for country star Kellie Pickler and journalist Ben Aaron, co-hosts of the new nationally syndicated TV show, "Pickler & Ben". The Black Tap segments will air later this week (check local listings for airtime).

Cuban Mexican American multiplatinum chart topping singer/songwriter, Camila Cabello returns for a second season as the face of the GUESS Jeans Holiday 2017 advertising campaign alongside model, Alex Dellisola in a mixture of both classic black and white and hyper-saturated imagery.

Alex Guarnaschelli preps for the holiday season early, showing how to make her Chefpreps for the holiday season early, showing how to make her Woodbridge Spiced Chardonnay Hot Toddy . By making in a slow cooker you can spend less time in the kitchen and more with friends and family! Photo credit: LAFORCE PR

Sara and Erin Foster Prep for Halloween as Melania and Ivana Trump Battling for the “First Lady” title with SVEDKA Vodka’s Trump-themed Cocktails – Beauty & Essex, Los Angeles, CA, 10.17.17 Photo credit: INSTARImages

Designer Erik Rosete "Mister Triple X" with model Lais Felisardo close out Los Angeles fashion week presented by Art Hearts Fashion. Photo credit: Arun Nevader / Getty Images

Designer Nidal Nouaihed with Supermodel Edymar Martinez at Los Angeles Fashion Week presented by Art Hearts Fashion. The week-long event also featured top designers such as Erik Rosete "Mister Triple X" Photo credit: Arun Nevader / Getty Images

Lo Bosworth played chef at an intimate dinner hosted by Barclaycard Arrival+ at The Knickerbocker Hotel on October 14th. Photo credit: Getty Images

Justin Bieber enjoyed Casamigos while vacationing in Mexico.

Model Karlie Kloss spotted at STUDEO Beverly Hills for an early-morning workout session.

Diaper Bag check! Actress Roselyn Sanchez looks ready for her imminent arrival toting a super cute diaper bag from JuJuBe's Hello Friends collection in Los Angeles,CA. Photo credit: MOVI Inc

Co-Founder of JustDance LA Julz Tocker, Oscar Winner Goldie Hawn and DWTS ballroom champion Derek Hough

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita attend Tie The Knot’s five year anniversary party hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita, where $1 million was committed to the organization for LGBTQ equality around the world. Photo credit: BFA

Zoe Kravitz spotted wearing Tiffany HardWear jewelry in New York City. Photo credit: Michael Simon

International model and Swisse Wellness brand ambassador, Ashley Hart, leads attendees through a yoga and meditation exercise at the #DiscoverSwisse U.S. launch event in NYC. Photo credit: Michael Simon

Happily ever after? JJ Lane and Juelia Kinney a t the Exclusive Premiere Party for Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Season 9 Hosted by WE tv on October 12, 2017 in New York. Photo credit: Getty Images

Naomi Cambell at PAT McGRATH LABS Unlimited Edition Sephora Herald Square Launch Photo credit: Getty Images

Ink Master judges and veteran tattoo artists Chris Nunez and Oliver Peck celebrated their season nine wrap party at Beauty & Essex in New York City.

Umami Burger x Jaden Smith Artist Series Launch

Shanina Shaik surprises fiancé DJ Ruckus by jumping out of a life size Birthday cake, as the deejay kept the crowd moving all night long celebrating his birthday at Avenue LA. Photo credit: Avenue LA

Barbara Corcoran was spotted helping women understand what makes them one-of-a-kind at the T.J.Maxx “Maxx You Project Lab” in New York City Photo credit: Ilya Savenok / Getty Images for T.J.Maxx

Matt Leinart and The Most Interesting Man Kickoff Their Tailgate Early Ahead of Saturday’s Game in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Dos Equis

Ocean Drive Magazine and Ricky Martin honor Hurricane Victims in Puerto Rico at October Issue Debut at Wall at W South Beach Photo credit: WorldRedEye

Rockwell was ROCK-ING this past Monday as a plethora of celebrities were seen all around the packed nightclub. Fast and Furious star, Vin Diesel, and Reggaeton sensation Nicky Jam were seen partying together at a table for the popular Monday night party. A few tables away, singer Austin Mahone partied with a large group of friends including DJ Irie. The acclaimed Monday night party also attracted other notable guests including former American football wide receiver Sydney Rice and DJ Carnage. Photo credit: Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com

During New York Comic Con, Katelyn Nacon (Enid on ‘The Walking Dead’) checks out the new ‘The Walking Dead Encounter’ augmented-reality app, created by Mountain Dew and AMC to celebrate the 100th episode of the hit show, premiering Sunday, October 22 at 9/8c Photo credit: MD

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli preps for the holidays early. Her #1 staple? Plenty of Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi wine.” Photo credit: Getty Images

DJ Cassidy celebrates 1 OAK LA's partner and co-owner, Darren Dzienciol's birthday Thursday night.

Cassie seen at Beautique Dining and Club celebrating the release of her short film “Love a Loser,” celebrating with Ciroc & Tanqueray No. TEN in New York City on October 5, 2017.

Lance Bass does brunch at Estrella in sunny LA.

Blac Chyna at Rockwell Nightclub in Miami Beach on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

Country star and Hydroxycut ambassador Chris Lane hung out with Hydroxycut sweepstakes winner Melissa Nagy backstage before kicking off his performance

Visual artist, Ryan McCann and his fiancé Karla Braun at the Opening Reception of Ryan McCann’s Participating in the Illusion on Saturday, October 7 in Los Angeles Photo credit: Zack Whitford for BFA Images)

Christina Milian shines the spotlight on Chuck E. Cheese's famed pizza at Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles Photo credit: Matt Sayles

Sienna Miller wears Tiffany HardWear micro chain necklace and chain wrap bracelet following Cat On A Hot Tin Roof performance Photo credit: Michael Simon

Katie Holmes creates Halloween boxtumes for her daughter and friends using Amazon Prime boxes. Photo credit: Jesse Bauer

TV Personality Ashley Hutson & Creative Director for BalmainOlivier Rousteing attend L'Oreal Paris Beauty Runway Show during Paris Fashion Week

Alan Cumming at Elsie Fest at Central Park SummerStage with Kim Crawford Wines Photo credit: Getty Images

Latin Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Maria Gadu, Maria Ines Moraes, Thais Marin, Marcello Serpa and Leo Macias celebrate apArt Private Gallery NY, Solo Art Exhibition TEREBINTINA opening.

Pol’ Atteu and Patrik Simpson Celebrity Fashion Designers in Beverly Hills, and their adorable pup, SnowWhite90210 had a blast with Growing Up Supermodel’s, Arissa Le Brock, daughter of Supermodel, Kelly Le Brock. Pol’ and Patrik stars of the new hit reality series “Gown and Out in Beverly Hills” streaming on FNL Network on Amazon Prime, as well as Youtube. They Fit, Fashion and Finesse weekly Celebrity Couture Confessions! Tune in for Arissa Le Brock on an upcoming episode. This ain't 'Project Runway' or 'FashionPolice'…This is 'Gown and Out in Beverly Hills!’ Photo credit: Patrik Simpson

Conan O'Brien spotted shopping at the indoor and outdoor market Grand Bazaar NYC picking up gifts for friends on Sunday

Tony Bennett at Magic Hour Rooftop Lounge in Moxy Times Square following his performance at Radio City Music Hall

Romee Strijd was spotted at Levi's Trucker Jacket 50th Anniversary Celebration on October 5, 2017 sporting her cute cap from Lack of Color

Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Toasted to television personality La La Anthony and the launch of her La La Anthony Denim collection at STK in Chicago. The Hennessy Privilege Toast is meant to spotlight individuals who are masters of their craft. Photo credit: Onasis Odelmo

Shameless actress Perry Mattfeld, singer/model Shireen Critchfield and model Laurie Boyer all walked the runway wearing Game Of Thrones inspired designs by Marie & Kelly Gray at the new GRAYSE store at Fashion Island, sponsored by ONEHOPE wine. Photo credit: Arpit Mehta

BEST IN DRAG SHOW at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles last night raised over $550,000 for Aid For-AIDS/ The Alliance For Housing & Healing . “BEST IN DRAG 2017 was all about sequins , sparkles, feathers, and love! It is the most fabulous night of the year as the whole community comes together to help our brothers and sisters living with HIV & AIDS,” said Mike Cativo, whose alter-ego is pictured on the far right. Photo credit: BEST IN DRAG

Behati Prinsloo visits the Beverly Hills Farmer’s Market with her Sakara Life (www.sakara.com) tote. The Victoria’s Secret model enjoys the plant-based meal delivery program, keeping her healthy during her second pregnancy.

Nina Agdal attends the debut of St. Vincent & Peroni Nastro Azzurro's 'The House of Peroni’ in New York City Photo credit: Michael Simon

The new Kith flagship store at 337 Lafayette in SoHo opened this morning and to celebrate the grand opening, Kith Founder, Ronnie Fieghosted a dinner in the store last night for friends and family. Carbone created a one-night-only pop-up for Fieg and guests such as New York Giants's Victor Cruz, Snarkitecture's Daniel Arsham and Alex Mustonen and Rapper Fabolous serving their signature Italian dishes paired with Ruffino Wines. Photo credit: Tyler Mansour/ KITH

James Corden teams up with Keurig to collaborate on and star in the brand’s latest campaign, “Brew the Love.” Together, Corden and Keurig charge their way across America to convert real-life drip coffee drinkers into Keurig coffee lovers. Photo credit: Keurig

Tina Knowles and The Face's Afiya Bennett hanging out at the Habitat For Humanity Builder's Ball in Los Angeles. Tina jokingly agreed to adopt Afiya as another daughter. Photo credit: ZTPR

Hillary Clinton was spotted backstage after her appearance on Jimmy Fallon with Miley Cyrus’ entourage including mother Tish Cyrus, band members Jamie Arentzen, Jaco Caraco, Adam Christgau, Antione Silverman, Mike Schmid, Nicole Row and singer Julia Ross. Everyone was happy and smiling to be “With Her”! Photo credit: Lauren Abderrahman

GRAYSE Fashion icons Marie and Kelly Gray, (formerly of St John) seen with beauty queen Kelley Johnson at the Miss America Foundation event held at www.mkgrayse.com Fashion Island. Sponsored by ONEHOPE Wine. Photo credit: PeakPRGroup

Avid gamer Joel McHale was named host of Doritos and Mtn Dew’s “Drop Zone,” where hundreds of the new Xbox One X consoles will be gifted to eager fans Photo credit: Michael Simon

Serayah on set with Bioré Skincare to promote its Self-Heating One Minute Mask Photo credit: Michael Simon

Camila Mendes was spotted arriving at Vancouver International Airport with her Wheels up! “Riverdale” starwas spotted arriving at Vancouver International Airport with her AWAY Luggage in tow. The young actress flew back from a weekend break in Los Angeles, returning to film for the highly-anticipated season 2 of “Riverdale.”

NBA Star A'mare Stoudemire making Delilah server Solange's night by taking a photo with her at the Lower East Side lounge on Wednesday, October 4th.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks, #95, celebrating a division win against the NY Giants.



Fitness guru, host and actor Shaka Smith at The 30th Anniversary of YogaWorks on Montana Avenue, Santa Monica. Photo credit: Christine Peake

Famed Chef Wylie Dufresne is all smiles next to Tony Bennett who dined at The Lure Group's Seaport Food Lab where the king of molecular gastronomy served up an unbelievable 8-course dinner in NYC (on Tuesday, October 3rd).

Camille Anderson, host of Selling Mega Mansions on AWE, attended the Monte Carlo Gala in Monaco honoring Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo credit: Nicole Bakti

Grand Opening of Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge and Legasea at Moxy Times Square in New York City Photo credit: Seth Browarnik, WorldRedEye

Actress Jessica Szohr wearing a new Dollhouse tee

1OAK took over L'Arc nightclub with Revolve and Perrier Jouet for an unforgettable celebration of Richie Akiva's birthday and Paris Fashion Week. The star studded event included the likes of Kourtney Kardashian in tow with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, supermodels Naomi Campbell, Jordan Dunn, Taylor Hill, Joan Smalls and Doutzen Kroes who were all spotted in VIP alongside Butter Group partners Darren Dzienciol and Ronnie Madra. Photo credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com