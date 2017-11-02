Star Shots: David Beckham, Gigi Hadid & More Celebs
Star Shots: David Beckham, Gigi Hadid & More Celebs
1
of
1
1 of 1
Actress Lucy Hale is spotted onset of her newest project, 'Life Sentence' in Deep Cove, North Vancouver. The former 'Pretty Little Liars' actress wears a pink bomber jacket, black jeans and booties while filming.
Actress Lucy Hale is spotted onset of her newest project, 'Life Sentence' in Deep Cove, North Vancouver. The former 'Pretty Little Liars' actress wears a pink bomber jacket, black jeans and booties while filming.