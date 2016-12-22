December Star Shots: Check Out Celebs Hot In The Spotlight

1 of 41

“McDonald’s is launching three sizes of their iconic Big Mac sandwich in January, and Chrissy Teigen may be first in line! The model took to Snapchat, proudly wearing head-to-tie Big Mac PJs during a night in with hubby John Legend.”

TV Personality and 106.1 WBLI Chanel Omari & Mob Wives’ Brittany Fogarty supporting Steve Stanulis at the premiere of “Fifth Borough” at The Attic in NYC

Ryan Newman playing with virtual makeup app , YouCam Makeup.

Fake mother daughter tux pants #modernfamily #holidayparty A photo posted by Julie Bowen (@itsjuliebowen) on Dec 10, 2016 at 9:44pm PST “Twinning” Ariel Winter and Julie Bowen arriving in matching tuxedo pants at ABC’s Modern Family’s Holiday party at Liaison Restaurant + Lounge.

MOVI Inc. MOVI Inc. This Is Us star Mandy Moore picks up something special for the holidays at The Grove in L.A.

You guys, I think I'm in love. The #iHome #Zenergy light and sound therapy speaker gave me the BEST night's sleep. #iZBT10 A photo posted by Whitney Port (@whitneyeveport) on Dec 20, 2016 at 8:34am PST Whitney Port wakes up refreshed thanks to the lights and sounds of iHome's Zenergy

Sir Paul McCartney attending an intimate pre-screening cocktail event featuring elit Vodka cocktails at the luxurious ONYX room at the Park Hyatt hotel followed by a special screening of This Beautiful Fantastic.

Michael Simon Michael Simon Dove Cameron spotted wearing the scünci Multi-Wear Hat & Hairband

Michael Simon Michael Simon St. Jude patient John Claude, age 5, and Marlo Thomas stock shopping carts full of Kmart toys while on a shopping spree to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

WWE Superstar & E! Total Diva Alum Ariane Andrew brought the heat to Sacramento today putting the men of Good Say Sacramento Cody Stark (L) & Kenneth Rudulph (R) through a crash course in keeping health and wellness top of mind these holidays w fitness tips for your inner Diva which you can do at home.

Toya Wright spotted out and about shopping at Rasheeda's clothing store Pressed ATL. Rasheeda showed off her popular front lace up pants available at PressedALT.com.

Breakout star, Ashton Sanders of the Golden Globe nominated film, “Moonlight” dined at the waterfront restaurant, SALT at Marina Del Rey Hotel with a group of friends over the weekend.

Miguel led the crowd in a special toast reminding fans to never conform, always be bold and different while DeLeón Tequila and Billboard celebrated the release of the DeLeón 100 with a private performance by the Grammy-winning recording artist at The Sayers Club last night in LA.

Miguel looked dapper in a black ensemble while DeLeón Tequila and Billboard celebrated the release of the DeLeón 100 with a private performance by the Grammy-winning recording artist last night at The Sayers Club in LA.

New couple Malika Haqq and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were all smiles as DeLeón Tequila and Billboard celebrated the release of the DeLeón 100 with a private performance by Miguel at The Sayers Club last night in LA.

Orlando Welsh Orlando Welsh Artist Sham Ibrahim and Human Ken Doll Justin were spotted leaving Janice Dickinson's wedding in Beverly Hills. The ultra-private event took place in Beverly Hills at socialite Suzane Hughes multi million dollar estate!

Celebrity stylist Ali Levine wearing PromGirl poses with Annalynne McCord and WE TV's Anthony Pazos at Together1Heart Gala red carpet to help prevent Human Trafficking in Los Angeles, CA.

Donald Traill / Invision for Hennessy / AP Images Donald Traill / Invision for Hennessy / AP Images Actor, author and philanthropist Hill Harper accepts the Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Award for his dedication to empowering the next generation of multicultural professionals on December 15, 2016 at Sousa House in New York City. Now in its 13th year, the Privilège Award is bestowed to individuals who, like Hennessy, have achieved unparalleled levels of accomplishment and use their success to give back to others in their community.

Michael Simon Michael Simon Jessica Biel at Au Fudge in front of mural inspired by new Netflix kids series, Luna Petunia

Joe Jonas' Twitter Joe Jonas' Twitter Joe Jonas surprised a lucky Amazon Prime Now customer in NYC with a Golden Ticket prize (which are surprise “thank you” gifts to Prime members who saved time this holiday by skipping a trip to the store)

Yesterday afternoon, Ashley Tisdale was spotted picking up a couple cases of Freixenet Cava Minis and holiday decorations at BevMo in Studio City.

Photo by Joey Kennedy Photography for Oral-B Glide Photo by Joey Kennedy Photography for Oral-B Glide Antonio Brown unveiled his holiday card featuring fans who photoBOOMed him with their boomin' smiles thanks to Oral-B Glide at the Pittsburgh City-County Building on Tuesday, December 13, 2016.

Chorale Miles Chorale Miles Brody Jenner DJ'd the night away at Bijou Boston hosted by Tablelist.

Brad Guth Brad Guth Reality star and artist Sham Ibrahim seen in Palm Desert, CA at The Hood Bar and Pizza where he hosts Drag Queen Bingo every Tuesday! The Hood Bar is at 74360 Highway 111 in Palm Desert and Sham can be seen there every Tuesday night for his Bingo/ Drag show! Please visit http://thehoodbar.com

Actress Simone Missick who plays Misty Knight on Netflix’s Luke Cage, dined with friends at Sea Fire Grill in New York City.

Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye Wayne & Cynthia Boich, Jesse Palmer and Matt Brooks Host Sunday Brunch for UM Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Bazaar Mar at SLS Brickell

This week Anjali held a show drive in Sacramento for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Sacramento. Its the "1st annual Anjali Youth Shoe Giveaway" Anjali's shoe drive had special guests attend the great cause like Willie Cauley- Stein Sacramento Kings Basketball & Myles Parrish recording artist, Previously from the group Kalin and Myles.

Founded by actor, producer and businessman Mark Wahlberg and health and wellness industry veteran Tom Dowd, Performance Inspired products are built with all natural ingredients to be a real value for consumers and athletes. Visit www.PI-Nutrition.com for more information.

"I’m thrilled to partner with Performance Inspired because, like me, they hold themselves to the highest standard of excellence.” - Draymond Green, Golden State Warrior and Olympic Gold Medalist. Performance Inspired products are built with all natural ingredients to be a real value for consumers and athletes. Visit www.PI-Nutrition.com for more information.

"I’m thrilled to partner with Performance Inspired because, like me, they hold themselves to the highest standard of excellence.” - Draymond Green, Golden State Warrior and Olympic Gold Medalist. Performance Inspired products are built with all natural ingredients to be a real value for consumers and athletes. Visit www.PI-Nutrition.com for more information.

FRIGO FRIGO Last minute shopping? FRIGO Crown is the perfect gift for that special man on your holiday list. Available at Neiman Marcus and IWearFrigo.com

Emily Ratajakowski, wearing a Vince Camuto Gilda Clutch and Imagine Vince Camuto Ossie Pumps , attended the Vince Camuto Holiday Party at The A List in Beverly Hills, CA where guests enjoyed GEM&BOLT Mezcal.

Kate Upton wearing, a Vince Camuto Gilda Clutch and Imagine Vince Camuto Devin Heels , attended the Vince Camuto Holiday Party at The A List in Beverly Hills, CA where guests enjoyed GEM&BOLT Mezcal.

Michelle Trachtenberg, wearing Vince Camuto Faythes Booties, attended the Vince Camuto Holiday Party at The A List in Beverly Hills, CA where guests enjoyed GEM&BOLT Mezcal.

Selma Blair, Erin Foster, Busy Philipps attended the Vince Camuto Holiday Party at The A List in Beverly Hills, CA where guests enjoyed GEM&BOLT Mezcal.

Erin Foster, Emily Ratajkowski, Kate Upton attended the Vince Camuto Holiday Party at The A List in Beverly Hills, CA where guests enjoyed GEM&BOLT Mezcal.

Nicole Lapin Nicole Lapin Television personality, finance expert and New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin, clad in black & white Versace, chatted with Wendy Williams for her Trendy @Wendy segment. The women discussed great holiday gifts from Invicta watches and Dr. Brandt skincare.

Michael Simon Michael Simon Actor and rapper Ice-T gets Matchy-Matchy with his beloved bulldog Maximus as part of Cesar® Brand’s holiday campaign

Zayn Malik sporting The Grand Voyage’s “Bowie Mid” in Beige Suede while out and about in Los Angeles. $325. Purchase here

Photos by Melody Melikian Photos by Melody Melikian Mario Lopez attends HAIRtamin ‘Goes Hollywood’ on Thursday, December 1st at Warwick, Los Angeles, CA.