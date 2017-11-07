Sofia Richie Goes Topless On Vacation With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie finally found the perfect solution to getting some color and avoiding those pesky tan lines. With winter quickly approaching it looks likefinally found the perfect solution to getting some color and avoiding those pesky tan lines.

The 19-year-old model has been globetrotting with her 34-year-old boyfriend, Scott Disick . The pair has already vacationed in Miami, Puerto Vallarta and Italy since going public with their romance in September, and on Monday while lounging in Los Cabos, Mexico Lionel Richie’s daughter striped down to just her bikini bottoms.

Conscious of the nearby paparazzo, the pair managed to be discreet while soaking up the sun on their baecation. The topless model lay prone on the loungers successfully concealing her lady parts, while the father of three laid on his back in black swim trunks.

Though it’s hard to tell if the blonde beauty is wearing a thong bikini, in some pictures she appears to be completely nude as her butt is completely visible.

When she wasn’t achieving the perfect bronze, the teen, flaunted her toned figure in a black string bikini accessorizing with black Celine Cat Eye Sunglasses.

The mini getaway comes amid rumors that the sizzling hot pair’s relationship is actually starting to “starting to fizzle.”