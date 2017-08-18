STAR Pays for Scoops!

Busted! Sofia Richie CAUGHT Packing On PDA With Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend

Younes Bendjima just got back from an Egyptian vacation with the reality star.

Sofia Richie’s clearly got a thing for Kourtney Kardashian’s sloppy seconds! The 18-year old model was spotted getting affectionate with the reality star’s boyfriend Younes Bendijma.
Sofia and model Younes, who's just returned from a romantic Egyptian vacation with Kourtney, were seen warmly embracing an afternoon date in LA on August 18.
After laughing and smiling the date away, the pair even held hands for a moment and shared a warm hug goodbye.
Kardashian and Bendijima reportedly started dating last October.
Unfortunately for Kourtney, this isn’t the first time Richie has stole her man. The blonde model was also caught hooking up with Kourtney’s baby daddy Scott Disick in Cannes last month!
What do you think of Sofia and Younes? Tweet us at @star_news!
