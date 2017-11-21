All Smiles! Jennifer Garner Spotted Out with Her Daughter Seraphina
Jennifer Garner was all smile as she spent the day with her daughter Seraphina on Monday in.
Jen looked casual sporting blue jeans and a black sweater, while her daughter wore a green hoodie and blue shorts.
The sighting comes after the actress revealed on news.com.au earlier this week that she would have “not chosen this life” for herself and her kids, after she and estranged husband Ben Afflecksplit after ten years of marriage.
“I would not have chose to be single or be I this position,” she said. “It’s something that we are working through. I haven’t been on date and I am not interested in dating.”
Jen and Ben, who have three kids together—Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5—separated in June, after cheating allegations surfaced. They filed for divorce in April, but have maintained an amicable relationship for the sake of their children.
