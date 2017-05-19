Shirtless Pierce Brosnan Puckers Up To Wife On 64th Birthday Vacation

1 of 6

Pierce Brosnan and his wife of 16 years, Keely Shaye Smith, were caught acting like newlyweds on the beach in Hawaii! and his wife of 16 years,, were caught acting like newlyweds on the beach in Hawaii!

BACKGRID BACKGRID The couple showed off some PDA as the actor landed a kiss on her while they enjoyed the surf and sand.

BACKGRID BACKGRID The former 007 star was celebrating his 64th birthday!

BACKGRID BACKGRID The two have been married since 2001 after they first met on the beach in Mexico seven years before.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Pierce told People magazine they often travel together and enjoy exploring new places.