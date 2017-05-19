Shirtless Pierce Brosnan Puckers Up To Wife On 64th Birthday Vacation
The 16-years-long married couple still act like newlyweds!
1 of 6
Pierce Brosnan and his wife of 16 years, Keely Shaye Smith, were caught acting like newlyweds on the beach in Hawaii!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The couple showed off some PDA as the actor landed a kiss on her while they enjoyed the surf and sand.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The former 007 star was celebrating his 64th birthday!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The two have been married since 2001 after they first met on the beach in Mexico seven years before.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Pierce told People magazine they often travel together and enjoy exploring new places.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
He admitted, "My wife and I took a short road trip up to Santa Barbara — we were going for a romantic weekend and to look at houses and drink great wine. We didn’t listen to any music, but we just listened to the sounds of each other’s voices and sorted out the world.”
X
Comments