Shannon Beador Shows Off Weight Loss After Split From David Beador

Shannon Beador
and husband David Beador
have split after 17 years of marriage, and it looks like the 53-year old reality star has shed some dead weight.
Photo credit: Getty Images
The Real Housewives of Orange County Star reportedly revealed the news to her co-stars on Friday while filming the season 12 reunion, which is expected to air in November.
Amid the sad news, the Shannon posted a picture on Instagram on Sunday from Friday’s reunion tapping, where she revealed she was separating from her husband.
All clad in black, a slender Shannon stood in the middle of her makeup artist and hair stylist and showed off her figure in a V-neck dress.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“Reunion Season 12,” the caption read. ““Big hugs to @erickabrannon and @prive_shay for continual touch ups on a very emotional day. And a huge thank you to my cast mates and fans who are lifting me up with their love and support!”
Photo credit: Getty Images
As fans know, the reality star struggled with a 40-pound weight gain
after Vicki Gunvalson
falsely alleged that David “beat the sh*t out of Shannon.” Later she admitted, the weight “disgusted” her husband and became an issue in their marriage.
Photo credit: Getty Images
As documented on RHOC, the couple had a tumultuous marriage leading to their ultimate split. The pair shares three daughters together, Sophie, 15, and twins Stella and Adeline, 12.
Photo credit: Getty Images