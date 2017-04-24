Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys A Babymoon With Her Fiancé
See the sweet snaps of the parents-to-be in Mexico.
Serena Williams and her new fiancé Alexis Ohanian are getting some quality time together before their first child arrives! See the couple's cute getaway to Mexico just days after announcing she was pregnant.
Serena, 35, and her Reddit co-founder, 34, looked happier than ever as they laid back on the warm sand.
Serena couldn't take her eyes off her husband-to-be!
Serena and Alexis got engaged last December by announcing it on his company's platform.
Even though the couple was successful at keeping their romance out of the spotlight, previous reports claim the two met in October while out to lunch.
But their wedding plans may be on hold as they prepare to welcome their bundle of joy.
Serena is reportedly 20 weeks into her pregnancy. What do you think of Serena and Alexis? Tell us your thoughts below!
