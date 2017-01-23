Selma Blair's Secret Lover Finally Uncovered During L.A. Downpour
The troubled star struggled to keep her son dry alongside her silver-fox boyfriend.
Selma Blair didn't look pleased stepping out in a storm in Los Angeles on Jan. 22, even though her man was by her side. Keep clicking to find out more about her mystery boyfriend, whom she's been secretly linked to since 2015!
His identify has been unveiled as Ron Carlson, a Daytime Emmy-nominated producer and filmmaker in Hollywood.
He's most notably known for his appearance in the movie Unnatural and is the director for soon-to-be-released Dead Ant.
While her lover took cover with a hooded rain jacket, Selma made a run for it with her 5-year-old son, Arthur, who she shares with ex Jason Bleick.
The 44-year-old actress picked up Arthur at one point to try and reach the car faster as the storm didn't show any signs of letting up.
Ron, who has a seven-year-old daughter named Chloe, didn't appear to help the struggling mom.
As Star readers know, Selma suffered a "psychotic blackout" on a Delta plane last summer, which caused her scream: "He burns my private parts... He won't let me eat or drink. He beats me. He's going to kill me." When the plane landed she was taken off in a stretcher and rushed to the hospital for evaluation.
Selma finally sat down on The Talk to reveal she "totally owned" her mistake of accidentally mixing alcohol and drugs. "I am someone who should never drink, and I rarely do, and I don't drink anymore, but I was going through something," she said on the show.
