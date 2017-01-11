Selena Gomez Caught Kissing Pothead Singer The Weeknd
He loves ‘heavy’ drugs. She just got out of rehab!
After Selena Gomez made an emotional comeback at the 2016 American Music Awards following rehab, it appears the singer has found herself a new bad boy.
The 24-year-old was spotted getting steamy with The Weeknd, 26, in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 10.
In fact, The Weeknd — who was linked to Bella Hadid just weeks ago — and Selena were proud to put on a PDA show in front of fans as they emerged from celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi.
Star reported that Selena checked into rehab in September to battle depression and emotional issues. However, there was buzz she was struggling to stay sober again, too.
And her new boyfriend, who recently admitted that “drugs were a crutch” for him during his early career, may not help her sobriety struggle.
“I’ll be completely honest with you,” he told The Guardian in December, “The past couple of albums, I do get back to that.” He added, “Even on this new album. You have writer’s block. And sometimes you’re like, I can’t do this sober.”
