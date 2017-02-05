Selena Gomez Tries To Hide Face While Leaving Hotel

1 of 6

MEGA MEGA Selena Gomez has been back in the U.S. only a few days, and it looks like she might already be getting into trouble!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The singer went to great lengths to keep her face hidden as she left the Chateau Marmont this weekend, as if she had something to hide.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The Weeknd, whom friends are concerned could be a bad influence on the young singer. Selena just returned from Italy after a whirlwind trip with her new boyfriend,, whom friends are concerned could be a bad influence on the young singer.

Getty Images Getty Images The Weeknd has admitted to using drugs in the past, and Selena just completed a stay in rehab late last year!

Wait sorry, WHO could possibly be cuter than @bellahadid …. literally nobody. https://t.co/GqOieih2g6 — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 31, 2017 twitter.com/haileybaldwin Selena has been getting some heat for the relationship, particularly from friends of Bella Hadid, The Weeknd’s ex. Most recently Hailey Baldwin seemed to throw shade at Selena by tweeting, “Wait sorry, WHO could possibly be cuter than @bellahadid … literally nobody.”