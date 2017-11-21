Selena Gomez Honored At Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala

Selena Gomez, was honored at the Breaking Through Gala Benefiting the Lupus Research Alliance at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Monday, for which she served as honorary gala co chair. was honored at the Breaking Through Gala Benefiting the Lupus Research Alliance at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Monday, for which she served as honorary gala co chair.

Still recovering from her kidney transplant due to complications of lupus, the newly blonde singer looked stunning in a bright yellow dress, matching yellow crystal-adorned shoes and a denim jacket.

The 25-year old wore her hair pulled back into a bun, which showed off her beautiful features and flawless makeup.

The gala comes just one day after the star was called out for allegedly lip-synching at the American Music Awards, which was her first live performance since she had her surgery.

“I am really honored to be here with all of you guys tonight, my Lupus community. As many of you know, or might now know, I was diagnosed with lupus about five or six years ago,” the Wolves singer told guest at the event. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“I’ve been speaking out about my situation to raise awareness about the disease,” the songstress said. “After undergoing so many tests to monitor my kidneys my doctors told me I have lupus nephritis, one of those complications from lupus. They said I would be needing a kidney transplant.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

In 2015 the singer first revealed that she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease and was undergoing chemotherapy and the following year in August, she was forced to take a break from the spotlight after suffering from “anxiety, panic attack and depression.”