Selena Gomez Wears Ex BF Justin Bieber’s Hockey Jersey

Selena Gomez attended ex boyfriend Justin Bieber’s hockey game and then left wearing his jersey. Before there was a thing called “Facebook official” there was the “wearing his jersey” official. Wednesday night,attended ex boyfriend’s hockey game and then left wearing his jersey. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The exes were spotted together at the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center, after already spending the earlier part of their day together, riding bikes around town.

Since Selena and The Weeknd split, Selena has been spending a lot of time with Justin. In the previous days they attended church and had breakfast together.

As readers know, the pair had a tumultuous five-year on-and-off again relationship, and recently reconnected after the Canadian pop idol learned about her kidney transplant, relating to lupus.

“He was concerned and, as a friend, checked in,” an insider told Us. “They started hanging out again. They just care about each other.”