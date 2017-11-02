Selena Gomez Wears Ex BF Justin Bieber’s Hockey Jersey
Before there was a thing called “Facebook official” there was the “wearing his jersey” official. Wednesday night, Selena Gomez attended ex boyfriend Justin Bieber’s hockey game and then left wearing his jersey.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The exes were spotted together at the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center, after already spending the earlier part of their day together, riding bikes around town.
