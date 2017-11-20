Selena Gomez Accused Of Lip-Synching At The American Music Awards

Selena Gomez returned to the stage in what was supposed to be her launch back into the spotlight, however some were quick to suggest the singer was lip-synching at the American Music Awards on Sunday night. Just months after undergoing a kidney transplant returned to the stage in what was supposed to be her launch back into the spotlight, however some were quick to suggest the singer was lip-synching at the American Music Awards on Sunday night.

Clad in a white slip dress, sneakers and newly blond locks, Selena performed her latest single Wolves.

After the performance she shrugged at the cheering audience and mouthed “Thank you.”

The AMAs later took to Twitter to praise her saying, “Wasn’t @Selenagomez’s performance UNREAL?!”

But some disagreed. One fan wrote, “It was probably unreal bc she wasn’t singing.” And another tweeted, “Yeah so unreal she didn’t bother to fake the lip synching. It’s 2017 and you people are still accepting mediocrity as entertainment."

However, many of the singer’s loyal fans were quick to defend her, pointing out that she is still recovering from her transplant.

“Funny thing is she did sing live, I really paid attention her voice and she sung very well. Also remember she still recovering form her transplant, don’t be so damn hatful and grow up!”