Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Continue To Pack On The PDA On Their Venice Baecation

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie ’s romantic trip started on Monday, October 16 in Venice Italy. Today part two continued with fun-filled tourist activities. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Scott, 34, and his 19-year-old girlfriend appeared to be enjoying their vacation as they packed on the PDA abroad. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The two spent the day sightseeing, eating gelato, and enjoying Gondola rides. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sofia wore a long black fur coat, paired with jeans and black booties while her much older boyfriend wore jeans, a red hoodie, and a letterman-style jacket. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The pair started dating shortly after they were first spotted together in the South France on a yacht, during the Cannes Film Festival. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Lionel Richie's daughter and Kourtney Kardashian's ex have been inseparable. Photo credit: BACKGRID

They later confirmed their relationship while on a trip in Miami, locking lips and enjoying a “congratulations” cake. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The social media post sparked engagement rumors, but neither has yet to confirm. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While the reality star and his model girlfriend continue to travel the globe, Sofia’s father isn’t too happy about their relationship. Photo credit: BACKGRID