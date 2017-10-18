Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Continue To Pack On The PDA On Their Venice Baecation

Scott Disick
and Sofia Richie
’s romantic trip started on Monday, October 16 in Venice Italy. Today part two continued with fun-filled tourist activities.
Scott, 34, and his 19-year-old girlfriend appeared to be enjoying their vacation as they packed on the PDA abroad.
The two spent the day sightseeing, eating gelato, and enjoying Gondola rides.
Sofia wore a long black fur coat, paired with jeans and black booties while her much older boyfriend wore jeans, a red hoodie, and a letterman-style jacket.
The pair started dating shortly after they were first spotted together in the South France on a yacht, during the Cannes Film Festival.
They later confirmed their relationship while on a trip in Miami, locking lips and enjoying a “congratulations” cake.
While the reality star and his model girlfriend continue to travel the globe, Sofia’s father isn’t too happy about their relationship.
“I’m scared to death are you kidding me?” he said when asked about his daughter's new love interest. “Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on.”