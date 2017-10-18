STAR Pays for Scoops!

Gondola Of Love!

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Continue To Pack On The PDA On Their Venice Baecation

Click through to see how the lovebirds are enjoying Italy.

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 of 10
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s romantic trip started on Monday, October 16 in Venice Italy. Today part two continued with fun-filled tourist activities.  

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Scott, 34, and his 19-year-old girlfriend appeared to be enjoying their vacation as they packed on the PDA abroad.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The two spent the day sightseeing, eating gelato, and enjoying Gondola rides.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sofia wore a long black fur coat, paired with jeans and black booties while her much older boyfriend wore jeans, a red hoodie, and a letterman-style jacket.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The pair started dating shortly after they were first spotted together in the South France on a yacht, during the Cannes Film Festival.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Since then, Lionel Richie’s daughter and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex have been inseparable.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

They later confirmed their relationship while on a trip in Miami, locking lips and enjoying a “congratulations” cake.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The social media post sparked engagement rumors, but neither has yet to confirm.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While the reality star and his model girlfriend continue to travel the globe, Sofia’s father isn’t too happy about their relationship.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“I’m scared to death are you kidding me?” he said when asked about his daughter's new love interest. “Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments