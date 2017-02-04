Where’s Kourtney? Scott Disick Spotted With Mystery Blondes AGAIN In Miami
Scott Disick isn’t really looking like a family man these days! The father of three has been spotted in Miami all week partying and hanging with women who are not his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, and he doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.
Scott was seen stepping out of the Nobu Hotel, followed by three mystery blondes. The girls were really letting their best assets all hang out!
The girls might not be the best influence on Scott, who’s been in rehab multiple times over the years. He was spotted smoking with the women on his hotel terrace before his night on the town.
And for someone who was supposedly working towards a reconciliation with Kourtney, Scott’s been seen getting a little too close for comfort with the mystery blondes, both in the pool and on the beach.
Meanwhile, Kourtney has been busy taking care of the couple’s three children, whom Scott briefly spent time with on a family vacation in Costa Rica before jetting off for the sunshine state. According to RadarOnline.com, Scott “totally ditched Kourtney” in Costa Rica and “seems to want a younger chick.”
Do you think Scott’s behavior is reckless? How do you think it’s affecting his relationship with Kourtney? Let us know in the comments!
