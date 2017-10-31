Scary Video! Wendy Williams Faints On Live TV, Says She Was Overheated

Wendy Williams fainted on her show this Halloween morning. The Wendy Williams Show host was in the middle of introducing her contest for the show’s annual Halloween contest when she began to become visibly troubled.

The talk show host was dressed up as the Statue Of Liberty for her Halloween edition talk show host, and covered in green from head to toe. The star wore a bust-bearing green glittering skintight dress, green wig and a green spiked crown.

“Our Halloween costume contest, we do it ever year,” Wendy begins, “ it’s always a lot of fun so lets get started our first.. [sic],” she then begins slurring her words and pauses mid sentence.

The host was trying to remain composed but couldn’t seem to get control of her body and at that point viewers and the host herself could see that something was very wrong. She backed away, eyes bulging, and stumbled, grabbing at the air, in an attempt to regain her balance. She then reached for her head and suddenly hit the floor. As the audience screamed in shock producers ran over to the host.

Previously the controversial host made headlines when her husband, Kevin Hunter was caught in an explosive cheating scandal. Could the host be stressed out over the recent allegations or did Halloween really just get the best of her this morning?