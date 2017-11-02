Sarah Hyland Reveals Her ‘Modern Family’ Character Is Bisexual

Will & Grace was the first to break family sitcom molds by featuring openly gay characters, paving the way for its successors such as the popular ABC sitcom, Modern Family.

Today that trend continues with LGBT characters regularly appearing on the small screens.

Sarah Hyland , who plays Haley Dunphy, confirmed fans theories on Wednesday that her Modern Family character is bisexual.

“I don’t know what the writers would say? But I confirm,” the 26-year-old actress tweeted to a fan who asked if the suspicions were true.

Haley has had nine boyfriends through the course of the show, but has yet to date a woman. Her characters bisexuality has also not been overtly stated or insinuated on the show.

While the tweet was met with positive responses, the writers of the sitcom have neither confirmed nor denied.