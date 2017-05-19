Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Enjoy Playground Fun With Daughters
See the adorable photos!
In a rare public moment, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes took their young daughters on a family outing to the playground!
The fiercely private couple looked relaxed as Esmeralda, 2, played in the park.
Eva held 1-year-old Amada on her hip and the toddler looks just like her mama!
The couple is known for staying out of the spotlight with the goal of raising their daughters in a more normal environment.
In atypical Hollywood tradition, Eva and Ryan reportedly do not have a nanny. Instead, her family is very involved and hands-on.
What do you think about family outing?
