Blac Chyna Covers Up After The Kardashians Humiliate Her
Will Rob's sisters cause Chyna to leave him again?
Blac Chyna is wrapping up the end of the year with a plate full of drama — between dumping Rob Kardashian a week before Christmas, then getting back together, Dream Kardashian's birth, and now, her arch-enemy is about to make things worse.
Kylie Jenner threw major shade at Rob's fiancee by posting a video of all her family's stocking — even including Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble — but didn't include one for Chyna!
Chyna appeared to be treating herself to a nail salon day and some shopping though after her holiday drama with Rob's family. As Star readers know, there's still some bad blood circling around between the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and Chyna.
One week before Christmas, Chyna packed up her and Rob's daughter's nursery and moved out after she dumped him, following a blowout fight.
"The whole family hates Chyna," an insider told RadarOnline.com after the showdown.
Rob and Chyna's relationship has been on the brink of disaster even before Dream's birth.
Tension grew between the couple even more when Chyna's secret romance with another man caused Rob to question her commitment to him.
Do you think Rob and Chyna will eventually get married or break up? Tell us in the comments below!
