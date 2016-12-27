Blac Chyna Covers Up After The Kardashians Humiliate Her

is wrapping up the end of the year with a plate full of drama — between dumpinga week before Christmas, then getting back together,'s birth, and now, her arch-enemy is about to make things worse.

threw major shade at Rob's fiancee by posting a video of all her family's stocking — even including's boyfriend,— but didn't include one for Chyna!

FameFly

FameFly

Chyna appeared to be treating herself to a nail salon day and some shopping though after her holiday drama with Rob's family. As Star readers know, there's still some bad blood circling around between the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and Chyna.