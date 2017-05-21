Baring It All! Rita Ora Shows Off Her Booty In A Thong At The Billboard Awards

1 of 6

Rita Ora knows how to turn heads on the red carpet! The singer bared her booty in a thong at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Woah! The 26-year-old stunned in a sheer skirt with a white top.

As fans may know, the singer is no stranger to baring major skin.

Besides revealing some skin, she also revealed details about her new music!

She gushed over the "amazing" new tunes and revealed that Ed Sheeran worked with her. So cool!